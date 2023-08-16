CHEYENNE – On Aug. 10, Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray sent a letter to Wyoming’s 23 county clerks warning and cautioning against the rise in efforts and tactics used by third parties to fund the administration of elections across the country.

“As Wyoming’s 23 county clerks continue to prepare for the 2024 Election, I am writing to warn and caution against any attempts made by third parties to fund the administration of elections in Wyoming,” Gray wrote in the letter. “This is especially imperative, given the influx of millions of dollars to initiatives, including the deceptively-named ‘U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence,’ that have set their sights and misleading tactics on local elections offices across the country.”

