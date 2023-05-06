CHEYENNE – From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in fourth quarter 2022 was down approximately 3,600 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.
In fourth quarter 2022, the largest job gains occurred in mining (including oil and gas; 1,454 jobs, or 9.4%). Substantial growth was also seen in leisure and hospitality (798 jobs, or 2.3%), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 733 jobs, or 1.6%), professional and business services (728 jobs, or 3.6%), and manufacturing (509 jobs, or 5.1%). Employment fell in construction (-153 jobs, or -0.7%) and state government (-113 jobs, or -0.9%). Employment rose in 17 counties, fell in five counties and remained unchanged in Washakie County.
Laramie County lost 695 jobs (-1.5%) and its total payroll fell by $11.7 million (-1.7%). Construction employment decreased by approximately 900 jobs, and smaller job losses were seen in transportation and warehousing; local government; real estate, rental and leasing; and retail trade. Job losses were partially offset by growth in mining (including oil and gas), leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and health care and social assistance.