CHEYENNE – From fourth quarter 2021 to fourth quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,292 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll rose by $58.8 million (1.5%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.

Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in fourth quarter 2022 was down approximately 3,600 jobs from fourth quarter 2019.

