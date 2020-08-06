CHEYENNE – CNSI, a leading Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES) provider, announced Wednesday it has been selected by the Wyoming Department of Health, Division of Healthcare Financing, to design, implement and operate a new Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) for the state’s Medicaid program.
Work on the $123.2 million, 11-year contract began in March. The contract encompasses claims processing, as well as claims resolution, financial, third-party liability, call center, mailroom services, and provider training and outreach, according to a news release from the company.
CNSI’s modular health care platform is regarded as the most advanced Medicaid platform in the market supporting Medicaid modernization efforts across seven states, according to the release. CNSI’s MMIS solution will replace Wyoming’s legacy system, implemented in 1993, which functions primarily as a financial and accounting system for paying provider claims.
When fully implemented, CNSI’s solution will provide Wyoming Medicaid with a more efficient, modern system that will reduce the administrative burden on providers and lower costs, according to the release.
“Our mission, in the simplest terms, is to be a trusted partner to Wyoming Medicaid to help the agency achieve its goals of improving the quality of care and ensuring payment accuracy and integrity,” CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer said in the release. “In providing a modern, flexible and configurable payment system and solution, along with full fiscal agent services, Wyoming Medicaid will be able to more nimbly adapt to changes in federal and state policies and meet emerging issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”