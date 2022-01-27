WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., applaud the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to withdraw the overreaching vaccine mandate on small businesses across Wyoming.
“It’s about time the Biden administration officially withdrew its overreaching OSHA vaccine mandate on private businesses. As the Supreme Court recently ruled, this mandate is unconstitutional. Thousands of Wyoming workers can now make their own health care decisions without the fear of losing their job,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Now the administration must do the same for millions of health care workers. Health care facilities across the nation are short-staffed. We shouldn’t make it even harder for hospitals, clinics and nursing homes to get people the care they need.”
“Businesses across Wyoming are working hard to recover from the pandemic and from rising inflation. This mandate would have forced employers to step into the relationship between a patient and their doctor,” Lummis said in the release. “I am vaccinated, and I encourage everyone to discuss the vaccine with their doctor, but it is ultimately a personal decision, and employers shouldn’t be forced to make that decision for their employees. It is irresponsible for the federal government to further burden Wyoming businesses with job-killing mandates.”
Earlier this year, Barrasso and Lummis joined 44 of their Senate colleagues and 136 representatives in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States to support the National Federation of Business’s effort to block the OSHA vaccine mandate on businesses with more than 100 employees.