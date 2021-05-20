At a glance

A day after the House approved legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Wyoming’s U.S. senators criticized the measure as partisan, breaking from the stance of Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

"There were major security failures at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I support the existing, ongoing investigations to address those failures and make sure individuals involved in criminal acts are prosecuted," U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said in a statement. "What we don’t want is another partisan and political exercise. It seems like that’s what Speaker Pelosi and her unbalanced proposal is really aiming for.”