...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming senators introduce bill to help rural airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., recently introduced legislation to help small, rural airports "unfairly affected by burdensome regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration that put their federal funding at risk," according to a news release from Barrasso's office.
Many small, rural airports across the country have been forced to reduce air service and have not been able to meet federal mandates to continue receiving grants from the FAA, according to the release. These airports use these funds for safety enhancements, efficiency improvements, facility upgrades and infrastructure projects.
This legislation would create a temporary exemption for small airports that previously qualified for funding, but have now lost eligibility due to the lingering effects of COVID-19 lockdowns, pilot shortages and regional airline closures.
“This bill will ensure rural airports across Wyoming – from Evanston to Gillette and Cheyenne to Cody – continue to receive the resources they need to improve air service," Barrasso said in the release.