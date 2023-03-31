WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., recently introduced legislation to help small, rural airports "unfairly affected by burdensome regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration that put their federal funding at risk," according to a news release from Barrasso's office.

Many small, rural airports across the country have been forced to reduce air service and have not been able to meet federal mandates to continue receiving grants from the FAA, according to the release. These airports use these funds for safety enhancements, efficiency improvements, facility upgrades and infrastructure projects. 

