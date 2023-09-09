WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined 15 of their colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn President Biden’s income-driven repayment rule, which would allow student loan borrowers to forgo paying back even the principal on their loans at the taxpayers’ expense, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.

Biden introduced the rule in what is called the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) plan on Aug. 22 in response to the June 30 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down his student loan forgiveness program.

