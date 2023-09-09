WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., joined 15 of their colleagues in introducing a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn President Biden’s income-driven repayment rule, which would allow student loan borrowers to forgo paying back even the principal on their loans at the taxpayers’ expense, according to a news release from Barrasso's office.
Biden introduced the rule in what is called the SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) plan on Aug. 22 in response to the June 30 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down his student loan forgiveness program.
“President Biden continues to push his unconstitutional student loan forgiveness scheme. Even after the Supreme Court ruled against the president, he is still trying to force billions of dollars of debt onto hardworking taxpayers. He is determined to insult every American who played by the rules and worked hard to responsibly pay off their own debt,” Barrasso said in the release. “At a time when prices are still on the rise, the last thing Wyoming families need is another unfair financial expense. This CRA will hold the administration accountable and make sure no taxpayer in Wyoming, or across the country, is stuck paying off someone else’s student loans.”
“President Biden’s continued pursuit of this student loan payback scheme shows just how separated he is from reality,” Lummis said in the release. "People in Wyoming who did not pursue a college degree, paid back their own loans or worked hard to pay for their education should not be responsible for someone else’s voluntary financial decisions. I’m proud to introduce this resolution to protect people in Wyoming from this unfair policy."
