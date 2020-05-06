CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senior Olympics allow residents over age 50 to showcase their athletic abilities in everything from weightlifting to softball. But due to coronavirus, the 2020 Senior Games, meant to take place Aug. 5-8 in Cheyenne, have been canceled.
Mayor Marian Orr said Tuesday that as sad as the announcement is, it came as no surprise.
“Our seniors are the last folks that we’re going to want to bring together in a group, because they tend to be the most vulnerable population, despite how healthy they probably are,” Orr said.
The games are held in a different location for two years at a time, and Cheyenne hosted its first event last summer, offering 24 sports like bowling, swimming and cycling.
Usually, medals are awarded to the three top competitors in each event, and athletes have a chance to win a bid to the national games every other year. This year would have been a qualifying year for the national games.
However, Orr noted that many athletes’ training regimes were probably affected by coronavirus mitigation measures, which caused the doors to close at gyms, pools and other facilities.
“It takes preparation, and social distancing doesn’t always provide well for training,” Orr said.
To honor the seniors’ hard work and training, Orr said they’re looking into ways to highlight the athletes using social media. And even as the games are canceled, Orr said their healthy lifestyles serve as an example for us all.
“We really want to encourage everybody, including our seniors, to continue to work out and progress in their skills and strengths,” Orr said. “If there was ever a time to be healthy and active, this is the time.”