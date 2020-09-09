CHEYENNE – The five service academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy) and three college ROTC Programs (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy) will host a virtual information session between 5-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
This event provides the opportunity for parents and students to learn more about the various application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a commissioned officer. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the congressional delegation regarding how they can help students gain a nomination to a service academy.
To register for the Zoom meeting, go online to https://tinyurl.com/serviceacademiesrotc. Registration is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting. The event is free and open to the public.
The military service academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship, including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.