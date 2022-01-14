Wind gusts 45 to 55 MPH likely with a fast moving cold front
Friday between 5 AM and 9 PM MST. The cold front will drop through
north to south, so the wind gusts will begin across Converse,
Niobrara, Sioux, and Dawes counties near 5 AM, spreading south to
include all areas east of the Laramie Range and Interstate 25 by
9 AM, and continuing until around 9 PM.
Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the day as well,
so very cold wind chills in the teens to single digits will be a
concern for anybody outdoors. Anybody outside should make sure to wear
the appropriate winter clothing for these very cold and windy
conditions.
Wyoming set to receive $225 million under infrastructure law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming will receive $225 million under the new federal program to address highway bridge needs that is part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law.
The funding will help improve the condition of about 220 bridges in poor condition, and to preserve and improve more than 2,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.
The U.S. Department of Transportation officially launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) on Friday. The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system – providing $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.
The total amount that will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion, along with $165 million for tribes. The FHWA also published initial guidance on the new program.
Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges, as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities not on the federal-aid highway system.