WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming will receive $225 million under the new federal program to address highway bridge needs that is part of President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law.

The funding will help improve the condition of about 220 bridges in poor condition, and to preserve and improve more than 2,000 bridges in fair condition in the state.

The U.S. Department of Transportation officially launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) on Friday. The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, represents the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system – providing $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.

The total amount that will be available to states, D.C. and Puerto Rico in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion, along with $165 million for tribes. The FHWA also published initial guidance on the new program.

Nationwide, the Bridge Formula Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges. In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges, as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities not on the federal-aid highway system.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus