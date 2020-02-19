CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest have partnered to bring an official Wyoming Showcase featuring six Wyoming acts to Boise, Idaho, this March.
According to a release from the Wyoming Arts Council, the six showcasing acts include: The Two Tracks of Sheridan; 10 Cent Stranger of Laramie; Speed the Pilgrim of Casper; Low Water String Band of Lander; Aaron Davis & The Mystery Machine of Jackson/Hoback; and Freda Felcher of Jackson.
Festivities will take place from 4-10 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at the Hideout, 1114 W. Front St., in Boise. This event is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited for food (provided by Manfred’s), drinks (over at Woodland Empire), music, prizes and more.
The ninth annual festival boasts nearly 500 acts from around the world alongside film, comedy, yoga, literature, technology, drag and other events.
This partnership is part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative to help artists perform and tour out of state, building their audiences and reach.
To learn more about Treefort and to check out the entire lineup, visit www.treefortmusicfest.com. For additional information, contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.