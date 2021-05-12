CHEYENNE – The representative association for Wyoming’s small businesses on Wednesday thanked Gov. Mark Gordon for ending the state’s participation in the supplemental unemployment benefits offered by the federal government.
“The extra money the federal government was offering on top of state unemployment benefits was due to expire in September, anyway, but by acting now, Gov. Gordon is correctly addressing a problem those extra benefits have created: a disincentive to return to work and start drawing a paycheck again,” said Tony Gagliardi, Wyoming state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.
NFIB’s latest Small Business Economic Trends report, the nation’s leading barometer of the Main Street economy, backs up Gagliardi’s assertion.
Released Tuesday, the report (aka the Optimism Index) found that while optimism is on the rise, 4.8 points over the past three months, so, too, is the nagging inability to fill open positions, at a record 44% of small business owners reporting the problem.
Gordon’s action came on the same day Idaho Gov. Brad Little did the same thing and a week after Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte started the growing national trend.