CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Society of Association Executives is holding its holiday gathering from noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 via Zoom. The organization encourages all those who work with associations to join the effort.
According to a news release, a 20-minute discussion on the best virtual meeting tactics will be presented by Limitless Association Solution Resources. During the gathering, guests will have the opportunity to visit with the media (virtually), learn about the important work of associations and why their effort is so important.
Guests will also hear from first lady Jennie Gordon about the Wyoming Hunger Initiative. All proceeds will be double matched up to $500 by WSAE and Limitless Association Solution Resources and donated to the Hunger Initiative.
Virtual seating is available for associations, allied members and non-members. Seating selection includes the Members Table for $20; President’s Table for $25; Chairman’s Table for $35; and Your Own Table, for a contribution of $50 or more. This level entitles an association member to a free lunch in 2021.
For more information and to register, visit https://wysae.org/events.