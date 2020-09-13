CHEYENNE – The 25th Annual National Solar Tour kicks off its virtual tour Sept. 28, and will feature Wyoming homes and businesses powered by solar energy.
Powder River Basin Resource Council is working with the tour sponsors, Solar United Neighbors and the American Solar Energy Society, to feature 25 homes and businesses powered by solar energy.
The tour will run Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 and can be found at www.nationalsolartour.org/2020-local-tours/. Several communities, including Sheridan, Buffalo, Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper and Gillette, will be featured in the Wyoming tours. The tours will feature videos of home and business owners showcasing their systems and talking about their experiences.
The Wyoming solar tour is part of Powder River’s RENEWyoming campaign to assist people around the state who are interested in going solar. As installation costs have dropped, Wyomingites have taken full advantage of this opportunity to generate their own power.
For more information on the solar tour, contact Powder River at 307-672-5809 or email info@powderriverbasin.org. For more information on the National Solar Tour, visit www.nationalsolartour.org.