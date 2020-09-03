CHEYENNE – As Americans begin to travel again and road trips to the great outdoors emerge as the preferred way to vacation, South Dakota and Wyoming have joined forces to promote travel to their states with the “Black to Yellow” tourism campaign.
Running through the rest of September, the campaign seeks to entice travelers to hit the road, traversing the scenic routes that wind from South Dakota’s majestic Badlands National Park to Wyoming’s iconic Yellowstone National Park.
“Wyoming’s unparalleled wide-open spaces give travelers an abundance of opportunities to explore and to do so safely,” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “Wyoming and South Dakota’s new road trip campaign will truly showcase the pioneering spirit, a rich history and western hospitality both states have to offer.”
To help travelers plan their trip, the states have put together itineraries that explore their most well-known attractions and lesser-known gems. From taking in quirky roadside stops, like South Dakota’s Wall Drug and national treasures like Wyoming’s Devils Tower, to exploring the scenery of Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area and Badlands National Park, travelers can expect to encounter the beauty of the states’ wide open spaces, unparalleled wildlife viewing and the freedom of the open road.
The itineraries and other resources for travelers will live on the “Black to Yellow” website, www.blacktoyellow.com.
The digital campaign will include custom itinerary content by AFAR media and Tripadvisor to be promoted through targeted high-impact ads; audio ads on Pandora and Spotify; and targeted social media ads. In addition, the states will partner with a social media influencer to embark on a road trip through the two states, capturing and sharing their favorite attractions and experiences along the way.
For more information, visit www.blacktoyellow.com.