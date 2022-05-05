CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health hopes to further address high blood pressure with a new program in Laramie and four other counties, the agency has announced.
The Healthy Heart Ambassador Program is free to Wyoming adults diagnosed with high blood pressure, the department said Wednesday. This four-month program "is initially being offered through partner groups in Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, Laramie and Washakie counties." Blood pressure self-monitoring and education are being offered.
Locally, you can go to HealthWorks at 2508 E. Fox Farm Road here in Cheyenne. Other locations in the four additional counties are listed online via the department.
“High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is one of the major risk factors for developing heart disease,” said Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with the Department of Health. “Hypertension is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’ because it does not have obvious symptoms.”
The No. 2 cause of death in Wyoming last year was heart disease, with the department noting that this resulted in more than 1,100 deaths. "For several years in a row, it had been heart disease" as the leading cause of death in the state, prior to 2021, Kim Deti, a Department of Health spokesperson, said by phone. Last year, however, deaths related to cancers were the No. 1 killer, she noted. COVID-19 was in third place.
“Unfortunately, many people with high blood pressure don’t realize it so we want to help them learn if they are at risk and then give them the tools to do something about it,” said Nolte in the news release. "While risk factors such as age or family history are out of our hands, there are other steps we can take to lower our risk.”
Nolte identified what she called "modifiable risk factors" as: lack of physical activity; unhealthy diet; being overweight; drinking too much alcohol; having sleep apnea; high cholesterol; diabetes; using tobacco; and experiencing stress.