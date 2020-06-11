CHEYENNE – The Board of Directors for Wyoming State Advocates in Leadership, a statewide disability advocacy organization, has announced the hiring of Matthew Snyder as the organization’s executive director.
Snyder, 39, arrives in Cheyenne with considerable experience in the special needs community, politics and the private sector. Most recently, he served as the general manager for the Casper Horseheads of the collegiate wood bat Expedition League. Prior to health issues requiring his resignation, Snyder was tasked with overseeing all business operations of the team.
A Stetson University College of Law graduate, Snyder began his career in politics, working as a field director and ultimately a campaign manager for a congressional race in Florida. This began a nearly decade-long odyssey in politics advising candidates in mayoral and city council races, state senate races and congressional races. Snyder also acted as a volunteer for causes benefiting the homeless and disabled population.
Civically, while in Casper, Snyder served on the board of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, a pediatric cancer research non-profit. He participated with the Casper Chamber of Commerce as an ambassador to the business community. For his efforts, Snyder was awarded the Chamber’s Emerging Leader of the Year award for 2019. He has also had the honor of being a Rotarian for the better part of the last year.
Snyder, who has cerebral palsy, has always lived his life as an individual striving for independence and self determination, according to a news release.
“Being appointed to this position, in many ways, is the capstone to not just my career, but my life, as well,” he said in the release. “Yes, I have cerebral palsy, but that has never defined who I am. I hope to be able to bring that message to all corners of Wyoming and serve as an example of true self-determination.”
WySail seeks to develop leaders with developmental disabilities to learn skills and teach others with developmental disabilities to stand up for their rights, choices and address ideas in a productive way. WySail is now located at 1111 E. Lincolnway, Suite 213, and Snyder may be reached at 307-251-6120.