CHEYENNE — Law enforcement officers called in the Wyoming Army Guard and Air Guard after a tornado tore through downtown Cheyenne, causing riots at a temporary FEMA supply center.
Conflicts between protesters and the officers maintaining the perimeter around Storey Gymnasium tested the ability of different state agencies to work together.
This was the scenario for Wyoming’s first Vigilant Guard 23-3 simulation, designed to train state agencies for how to communicate during emergencies.
Officers from several Wyoming law enforcement agencies simulated a riot Wednesday morning at the Archer Complex east of town. Approximately 50 paid actors, many of whom were local high school cheerleaders, pretended to riot in a scenario where a tornado wiped out much of Cheyenne’s infrastructure.
The mock protesters yelled and threw rubber bricks at officers from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, Wyoming Army National Guard and Wyoming Air Guard.
“I’m hungry, I’m hungry,” the actors chanted while feigning threats to officers.
The program was arranged by the U.S. National Guard’s Vigilant Guard program, which is designed to prepare state agencies for scenarios in which they might struggle to communicate with one another. This is the first time the National Guard has done an official Vigilant Guard simulation in Wyoming.
“(It) is an essential step in our ongoing efforts to safeguard Wyoming,” said Capt. Alyssa Hinkley, a public information officer with the Wyoming National Guard. “We are committed to maintaining a state of readiness and preparedness to effectively respond to any future crises that may arise.”
Wyoming Army Guard Gen. David Pritchett said he’s been preparing for this event since he started his job nearly two years ago.
“There is a ton of planning that goes into this,” Pritchett said. “Frankly, the state of Wyoming is getting a lot of resources to fund an exercise like this that we may never see again.”
Pritchett said the simulation was being funded by the National Guard’s United States Northern Command, based in Colorado Springs. This meant that the operation cost little to no tax dollars from Wyoming residents, and the funds were coming directly from the Northern Command. Pritchett said the extra money allowed the simulation to be much more realistic, including paying real actors.
“The professional actors, they do a pretty good job,” he said. “That’s not costing the taxpayers — at least directly here in Wyoming — that’s not costing us anything.”
The actors were hired through Responder Training Services, a company based in Atlanta, that hires local actors for emergency response trainings like Vigilant Guard. Jill Smith, a field director and role manager at the company, said they cast almost exclusively Cheyenne locals for this event.
A group of cheer and dance students from Cheyenne’s Central High School was hired to participate in the mock protest.
“We’ve seen many people that are now interested in being (in law enforcement), and they say, ‘How can I do that?’” Smith said.
Tyrone Mitchell, the co-founder of Responder Training Services, began in film and television, and created the company in 2011 to help first responders with training at the squad and unit levels.
“The reward of helping make a difference, there’s no job like that,” he said. “We know that the work we do matters, and we’ve seen it. We’ll literally be watching television, and we’ll see a unit we trained, somewhere in the world, helping somebody.”
Actors had fake blood and prosthetic broken limbs to add to the realism of the simulation. Some people had makeup on them to make it look like bones were protruding.
Members of the Wyoming Military Department’s Public Affairs Office ran a media simulation where they had to prepare simulated news reports with actors and determine how to deal with contacting press while on the ground.
While the officers made sure that actors were safe, civilian actors used pads to charge the line of riot shields, and some would be taken in or shoved back out. Officers did pin several actors to the ground and simulated their arrest.
Certain actors, like John Furutani, a 72-year-old Denver resident, were selected by organizers for specific training scenarios. In Furutani’s case, he was selected to breach the line set by law enforcement and then run away. The exercise was a test to see if any authorities would compromise the wall they made.
Hinkley said the officers participating in the simulation successfully maintained the line and did not compromise their formation to chase the actor.
“We don’t want officers chasing protesters,” said Wyoming Highway Patrol Capt. Tim Romig.
Furutani has had personal experience with real riots and protests as an auditor with a defense contracting company and as a protester in the 1960s.
“In two different agencies, I did work overseas ... in Iraq and Kuwait after the invasion,” he said. “So, I saw crowd control at its fiercest.”
Furutani improvised threats and verbal attacks for the simulation, which Romig said added to its realism.
“I used to be a student demonstrator back in the ‘60s, so I know how to provoke,” he said. “I was at the Pentagon march against the war in Vietnam. ... This is kind of a natural adjunct to what I’ve seen.”
Other scenarios the crew ran simulated what law enforcement should do if they shoot or kill a protester, and another simulated how a squad should respond if an officer is wounded in the midst of a crowd.
“If we shoot, we have a duty to render care. We just try to pull them in and bring them into safety,” Romig said.
After the simulations ended, all of the participating officers and actors were rounded up to debrief and talk about what they could improve.
Romig said that the simulation, overall, was a success, but that specific actions and decisions could always be improved.