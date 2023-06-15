CHEYENNE — Law enforcement officers called in the Wyoming Army Guard and Air Guard after a tornado tore through downtown Cheyenne, causing riots at a temporary FEMA supply center.

Conflicts between protesters and the officers maintaining the perimeter around Storey Gymnasium tested the ability of different state agencies to work together.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus