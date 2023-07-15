CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives speaker series is hosting a special event at 7 p.m. Thursday with historian Evan Green. Green’s presentation, “The Life and Legacy of Charles A. Bristol,” will be held in person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave.
The presentation will explore Charles Allen Bristol’s life as a bicycle racer, soldier, businessman and war casualty. Featured topics will include the Bristol family’s migration to Cheyenne, the bicycle craze of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Spanish-American War and the legacy of Daze in Cheyenne and Frontier Days. Artifacts and objects from the Wyoming State Museum collection relating to Bristol and affiliated topics will be on display during the presentation.
For those not able to attend in person, registration to attend online is at tinyurl.com/eventbrite-archives. Virtual and in-person attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and engage with the presenter. This event is free and open to the public.
Green earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Colorado State University and a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from the University of Northern Colorado. He was employed by the state of Wyoming for 31 years and then worked as a project manager for a consulting engineering firm in Cheyenne.
Currently, Green is the firearms historian at the Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne and has been a volunteer there since 2015. Based on his knowledge and experience, he was asked in 2018 to update and expand inventory information on the museum’s collection of some 300 firearms. Under the supervision of museum staff, he is guest curating a firearms exhibit scheduled for this fall.
The WSA Speaker Series hosts talks at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. Upcoming topics include Amelia Earhart in Wyoming presented by Dave Marcum on Aug. 10 and special guest speaker Sam Mihara talking about his life at Heart Mountain during World War II on Sept. 15.
A recording of this talk will be available on the WSA YouTube channel the week after the talk.