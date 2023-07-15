CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives speaker series is hosting a special event at 7 p.m. Thursday with historian Evan Green. Green’s presentation, “The Life and Legacy of Charles A. Bristol,” will be held in person at the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave.  

The presentation will explore Charles Allen Bristol’s life as a bicycle racer, soldier, businessman and war casualty. Featured topics will include the Bristol family’s migration to Cheyenne, the bicycle craze of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Spanish-American War and the legacy of Daze in Cheyenne and Frontier Days. Artifacts and objects from the Wyoming State Museum collection relating to Bristol and affiliated topics will be on display during the presentation.

