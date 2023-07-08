CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives will host a collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "The Bozeman Trail and Fort Phil Kearny: Past, Current, and Future Journeys," with a presentation and Q&A session led by historian Dave McKee and Trey Wolfblack at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave.
This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. Registration to attend online is through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/eventbrite-archives. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursday evening speaker series.
McKee will present a program on the Bozeman Trail and highlight events sponsored by the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association and Wyoming State Parks to promote and preserve this unique chapter in Western history. A special project initiated this year is the American Indian College Student Interpretive Ranger Program. One of the students selected from this program, Trey Wolfblack, will share Cheyenne's stories as part of the program.
McKee is president of the FPK/BTA. He completed a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as an archaeologist, tribal liaison and recreation program manager, working on the Medicine Bow, Black Hills and Bighorn National Forests. He earned a master’s degree in anthropology with an emphasis in plains archaeology from the University of Wyoming. Dave and Susan McKee live in Sheridan.
Wolfblack is a member of the Northern Cheyenne nation and a student at Chief Dull Knife College. He and his family live in Busby, Montana.