CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives will host a collaborative Wyoming State Parks speaker series event, "The Bozeman Trail and Fort Phil Kearny: Past, Current, and Future Journeys," with a presentation and Q&A session led by historian Dave McKee and Trey Wolfblack at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave.

This will be a live, in-person event with an option for participating virtually. Registration to attend online is through Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/eventbrite-archives. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursday evening speaker series.

