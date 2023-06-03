CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Archives, in collaboration with the Carbon County Museum, will host a presentation and Q&A session with Donna Pitcher Fischer and Christine Pitcher Ross on "Alvy Dixon: Arlington Trailblazer” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins.

A synchronous viewing party will be held in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. For those not able to attend in person, registration to attend the event online is through Eventbrite at bit.ly/3pAAzYd. This free public event is part of the Archives’ monthly second Thursdays evening speaker series.

