.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Wyoming State Archives to host speaker events in September, October
CHEYENNE – In honor of American Archives Month, Family History Month and Electronic Records Day (Oct. 10), the Wyoming State Archives is hosting a series of free virtual lunchtime talks and special evening speaker events throughout October.
To kick off the special evening events, Sam Mihara will present “Memories of Heart Mountain” at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Wyoming State Capitol Auditorium. Mihara will share his personal account of the Japanese American imprisonment at Heart Mountain and its civil rights abuses during World War II. Participants may attend in person or join online by registering at tinyurl.com/speaker-mihara. Those attending in person should enter through the Wyoming State Capitol main entrance, located at 200 W. 24th St.
The next evening event is titled "Tom Horn - 120 Years Later," and will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Wyoming State Archives, in partnership with the Laramie County Public Library, will host a panel of three historians, D. Claudia Thompson, Larry Ball and John Davis, to discuss Tom Horn and his legacy. This discussion will be moderated by historian Rick Ewig. It will be held at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. Participants may register to join online at tinyurl.com/speaker-tom-horn.
On Oct. 30, former Gov. Dave Freudenthal will talk about his book, "Wyoming: The Paradox of Plenty, The Allure and Risk of a Mineral Economy.” This event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Auditorium of the Wyoming State Capitol Complex, 200 W. 24th St.
The three lunchtime talks will be held online from noon to 1 p.m. MT online on Tuesdays during October:
Genealogist and processing archivist Robin Everett demonstrates how to find those “Skeletons in the Closet: Genealogy Research in the State Archives” on Oct. 3. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.
"Happy Electronic Records Day: Let's Talk Digital" will be Oct. 10 with digital archivists Cindy Brown and Dinah Miles. Contact the Wyoming State Archives at wyarchive@wyo.gov for more information.
Lastly, Jordan Meyerl will present "Something Strange in the Archives: Call the Roving Archivist" on Oct. 31. Unsure how to survey a new acquisition? Need advice on archival preservation? Call The Roving Archivist. Email spcr.rovingarchivist@wyo.gov for further information.
