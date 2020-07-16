CHEYENNE – After consultation with the Board of Law Examiners, the Wyoming State Bar has added additional dates for a fall bar exam to accommodate applicants who would prefer not to sit for the July exam due to concerns related to the pandemic.
The July exam is currently scheduled to take place at the University of Wyoming Conference Center in Laramie. The deadline to apply for the July exam was April 15. Only those who are currently registered to take the July exam may sit for the fall exam. The dates of the fall exam are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Those who sit and fail the July bar exam will not be allowed to sit for the fall exam. Those applicants must wait for the next administration which is scheduled for Feb. 23-24, 2021.
Both exams will be administered in compliance with public health guidelines. Both exams will be an administration of the Uniform Bar Exam.
Anyone wishing further information should contact Sharon Wilkinson, executive director of the Wyoming State Bar, at 307-432-2102.