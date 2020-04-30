CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar announced Wednesday that all pattern jury instructions are now accessible to the public, as well as members of the Bar, free of charge.
Those interested should visit the Bar’s website at www.wyomingbar.org and look for the “For the Public” tab at the top.
In criminal, civil and juvenile actions where jury trials are permitted and requested, the judge instructs the jury concerning applicable law. Wyoming’s Pattern Jury Instruction Committees, made up of Wyoming judges and lawyers, develop pattern jury instructions for use in a wide variety of cases.
The committees research the law applicable to all types of cases in order to develop the instructions. Then, the committees draft and publish the pattern jury instructions, which are continually updated as the law changes.
“In the past, the pattern jury instructions have been available for purchase by members of the Wyoming State Bar,” Kelly Neville, Laramie attorney and current president of the Wyoming State Bar, said in a news release. “We are gratified to now offer them online, free of charge, not only to lawyers, but also to members of the public. Bar leadership considers this an important step in advancing access to justice for all, an integral part of the Bar’s mission.”
Anyone wishing further information should contact Sharon Wilkinson, executive director of the Wyoming State Bar, at 307-432-2102.