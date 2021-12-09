CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar is seeking volunteer lay members to serve as arbitrators in fee disputes between Wyoming lawyers and their clients.

The fee arbitration program provides lawyers and clients with an out-of-court method of resolving fee disputes. The fee arbitration program runs pursuant to the Rules for Fee Arbitration set by the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Volunteer arbitrators will be appointed by the Fee Arbitration Committee, which is made up of four lawyers and two non-lawyers, for a three-year term and may be reappointed to serve a second term. The committee will give preference to individuals in occupations that involve billing for their services, and those with experience in hiring lawyers or other professionals who bill for their services.

Those wishing to volunteer should express interest by visiting https://www.wyomingbar.org/for-the-public/volunteer-to-serve/ and completing the expression of interest form found there.

Questions should be directed to Erin Sidwell at 307-432-2104 or by email at esidwell@wyobc.org.

