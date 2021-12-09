...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Wyoming State Bar seeks volunteer arbitrators for fee disputes
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Bar is seeking volunteer lay members to serve as arbitrators in fee disputes between Wyoming lawyers and their clients.
The fee arbitration program provides lawyers and clients with an out-of-court method of resolving fee disputes. The fee arbitration program runs pursuant to the Rules for Fee Arbitration set by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Volunteer arbitrators will be appointed by the Fee Arbitration Committee, which is made up of four lawyers and two non-lawyers, for a three-year term and may be reappointed to serve a second term. The committee will give preference to individuals in occupations that involve billing for their services, and those with experience in hiring lawyers or other professionals who bill for their services.