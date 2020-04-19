CHEYENNE – To help address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming State Board of Nursing will allow Wyoming APRNs, RNs, LPNs and CNAs who have retired, let their licenses lapse, or placed their licenses on inactive status to receive a time-limited temporary permit without meeting normal relicensure requirements, such as completion/submission of full application and fees or meeting competency requirements.
Facilities will hold full liability for such employees/volunteers and will be expected to provide updated infection control training, close supervision and appropriate job role placement.
COVID-19 emergency temporary permits are only available for six months and cannot be used outside of Wyoming. The licensee must have been in good standing during their last renewal period.
“The board wants to do what we can within our statutory authority to assist if there is a surge of patients. We want to help facilities prepare an additional workforce,” Executive Director Cynthia LaBonde said in a news release.
There are other stipulations a licensee must meet to qualify for a free temporary permit. This information is available on the Wyoming State Board of Nursing website or by calling the office at 307-777-7601.