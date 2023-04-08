CHEYENNE — Plans for a gold mine in Laramie County continue, although similar activity in the area waned more than 100 years ago.
On Thursday, the State Board of Land Commissioners set a royalty rate of 2.1% on metallic and non-metallic rocks and minerals mined at two leased parcels of state trust land for U.S. Gold Corp. in Laramie County. Former Gov. Dave Freudenthal identified himself as part of the legal team assisting U.S. Gold.
“If they mine any gold, any copper, a minimum of the 2.1% rate would apply because it is minerals extracted from the (mine),” Freudenthal said.
In the fall of 2022, U.S. Gold Corp. approached the Office of State Lands and Investments about obtaining authority from the State Board of Land Commissioners to set a royalty rate for metallic and non-metallic rocks and minerals for two leased locations in Laramie County around 20 miles west of Cheyenne and four miles north of Interstate 80 at Granite Canyon. The adjoining leased areas are 640 acres and 480 acres, for a total of 1,120 acres on state trust land.
U.S. Gold is in the advanced stages of developing the CK Gold — Copper King Mine project, located in the Silver Crown Mining District of southeast Wyoming.
The Silver Crown Mining District was organized in 1879, with the greatest amount of underground development and mining activity occurring from 1881 to 1910 on the Comstock and Copper King properties, according to the state.
“U.S. Gold believes the project is an underexplored, undeveloped gold-copper mine in southeast Wyoming,” OSLI documents read.
The proposed project would be an open pit mine situated entirely on the leases, with an estimated productive mining life span of 10 years. Project operations are anticipated to begin later this year.
U.S. Gold anticipates that the project will produce a “high value concentrate,” which resembles a gray dust, with an estimated two to three ounces of gold and over 20% copper per ton of concentrate, Jennifer Scoggins, OSLI director said Thursday. The product would be marketed to various smelters and shipped by truck or rail from the area.
Unless a lower royalty rate is fixed by state officials on a particular mineral deposit, royalty on “all other minerals for which no rate is specified” is based on an adjusted sales value per ton of 5-10%, Scroggins said. U.S. Gold requested that the board set a royalty rate for the leases of 1.77%.
“When we received U.S. Gold’s request for the 1.77%, obviously we needed to conduct some independent research to see if that was, in fact, a market rate,” Scroggins said. “We contacted various mining and mineral related entities … unfortunately, little was gleaned from that, likely because of the lack of gold mining in the state of Wyoming.”
Generally speaking, the royalty rate for oil and gas on state lands is 16.66%, Ryan McConnaughey, vice president and director of communications for Petroleum Association of Wyoming, told the WTE in an email Friday morning.
Following its own research on royalty rates for gold, the state engaged Stagg Resource Consultants Inc., a West Virginia-based consulting firm, to help determine an appropriate rate. U.S. Gold funded “but did not influence” the study, according to Gov. Mark Gordon.
“That is because we don’t have wherewithal to be able to get those studies independently funded,” Gordon said.
State Auditor Kristi Racines made a motion to set a royalty rate “lower than the default rate” and at 2.1%, with no deductions. The motion passed unanimously.
Dave Hammond with Stagg Resource Consultants, which works in the coal, petroleum, metals and industrial mineral sectors, told the board that even a rate of 2.5% would be “outside of the norm.” A copper/gold concentrate will be produced from the mining operation outside of Cheyenne, which will then have to go to a smelter or refinery for extraction.
“In the process of refining, the gold actually falls out as a separate (product) — we call it slime,” Hammond said. “That is sent to a precious metals refinery, often owned by a third party. … where it is actually poured into bars.”
All operations, from the treatment of the concentrate until gold bars are produced, are referred to as deductions toward the sales value of the concentrate, he said. This creates what has been called for centuries a “net smelter return,” Hammond said.
“A net smelter royalty, which is what we are talking about here, of 2%, is a very, very common rate,” he told the board.
Based on that input, OSLI recommended that the board set a rate of 2.1% on gold, silver and copper that would come from the gray dust concentrate.
It remains unknown what the economic benefits of the project will be, Hammond said. More information is needed about “downstream costs” of the mine and the metallurgic recovery value of the product.
“We still don’t know what the value and real economic merit of this project is until we go to the next stage,” Hammond said. “But certainly the value indicators … are adequate suggestions to continue examination of the project.”