CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, to certify the results and the nominated candidates from Wyoming’s primary election.
The meeting will take place in the Capitol Complex Auditorium in the north wing of the Capitol extension, 200 W. 24th St.
Members of the board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan (chair), State Auditor Kristi Racines and State Treasurer Curt Meier.
Eight days after the primary election, the State Canvassing Board meets to review and examine the following for statewide and legislative offices: precinct-by-precinct results; the presentation of any write-in candidates; and the winning candidates in each partisan primary. Election results and turnout information for the primary are available through the Secretary of State’s office at https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2020/2020PrimaryResults.aspx.
Members of the public and the media are invited to watch a livestream of the meeting through Google Hangouts or join by phone by dialing 1-617-675-4444; PIN: 569 394 339 2895#.