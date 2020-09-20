CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Energy Program, managed by the Wyoming Energy Authority, recently announced the successful grantees for the 2020 program year.
Grants will be provided to 10 K-12 schools, 14 local governments and eight small businesses. A total of $589,193 will be spent by the program, with an additional $41,306 spent by the grantees with a required cost match. This program is expected to provide $630,499 of economic activity and impact 15 counties, according to a news release.
“We saw incredible interest in the State Energy Program grant opportunities this year, and are proud to be able to fund a majority of requests,” Glen Murrell, Wyoming Energy Authority executive director, said in the release. “During these economic times, it’s important to ensure that every dollar is stretched as far as possible. This program provides opportunities for grant recipients to reduce their energy consumption which reduces their energy bills.”
Wyoming’s State Energy Program is funded through a formula grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Grants operate on an annual cycle.
The full list of grantees is as follows:
Local Government Energy Retrofit Grants
Albany County
City of Cheyenne
City of Lander
City of Green River
Crook County
Johnson County
Town of Diamondville
Town of Dubois
Town of Midwest
Town of Mills
Town of Moorcroft
Town of Pine Haven
Town of Shoshoni
Town of Wright
K-12 Schools Lighting Grants
Campbell County
Crook County 1
Fremont County 2
Fremont County 24
Fremont County 6
Goshen County 1
Park County 16
Platte County 1
Sublette County 9
Uinta County 4
Small Business Energy Audits/Retrofit Grants
Cheyenne Development Partners
JJ Bunkirt Oil & Gas Corporation
Minchow’s Food Court
Minchow’s Services
Mountain View Vacations
Nightingale Stables
Western Engineering
Wyoming Completion Technologies