CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Energy Program, managed by the Wyoming Energy Authority, recently announced the successful grantees for the 2020 program year.

Grants will be provided to 10 K-12 schools, 14 local governments and eight small businesses. A total of $589,193 will be spent by the program, with an additional $41,306 spent by the grantees with a required cost match. This program is expected to provide $630,499 of economic activity and impact 15 counties, according to a news release.

“We saw incredible interest in the State Energy Program grant opportunities this year, and are proud to be able to fund a majority of requests,” Glen Murrell, Wyoming Energy Authority executive director, said in the release. “During these economic times, it’s important to ensure that every dollar is stretched as far as possible. This program provides opportunities for grant recipients to reduce their energy consumption which reduces their energy bills.”

Wyoming’s State Energy Program is funded through a formula grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. Grants operate on an annual cycle.

The full list of grantees is as follows:

Local Government Energy Retrofit Grants

Albany County

City of Cheyenne

City of Lander

City of Green River

Crook County

Johnson County

Town of Diamondville

Town of Dubois

Town of Midwest

Town of Mills

Town of Moorcroft

Town of Pine Haven

Town of Shoshoni

Town of Wright

K-12 Schools Lighting Grants

Campbell County

Crook County 1

Fremont County 2

Fremont County 24

Fremont County 6

Goshen County 1

Park County 16

Platte County 1

Sublette County 9

Uinta County 4

Small Business Energy Audits/Retrofit Grants

Cheyenne Development Partners

JJ Bunkirt Oil & Gas Corporation

Minchow’s Food Court

Minchow’s Services

Mountain View Vacations

Nightingale Stables

Western Engineering

Wyoming Completion Technologies

