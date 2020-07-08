CHEYENNE – In an effort to streamline resources and enhance efficiencies, the State Energy Program has transferred from the Wyoming Business Council to the newly launched Wyoming Energy Authority.
The organizations have been working on the transition for the previous year to ensure a smooth process, with no disruption to the current grantees.
“The State Energy Program has enjoyed stand-alone success in helping public and private entities reduce energy costs and improve efficiencies,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said in a news release. “This next logical step of combining those efforts with the newly created Wyoming Energy Authority will provide future applicants greater access to expertise directly focused on energy.”
The Wyoming Energy Authority is releasing the programs’ competitive federal grant funds for Wyoming local governments, K-12 public schools and small businesses seeking to improve their buildings while reducing utility costs. These competitive grants are now open, and applications are due by Aug. 28.
More information and online applications are available at wyoenergy.org.