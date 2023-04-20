CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board has announced three upcoming workshops focused on the management and preservation of electronic and physical records to be held in May and June.
The workshops are sponsored by the board with funds received from the National Historical Records and Publications Commission. Visit bit.ly/3zScCkd to register for the workshops and for more details.
The Wyoming Chapter of ARMA spring seminar is the first of the three workshops to be held. This daylong workshop on May 2 is a hybrid event where participants can elect to attend virtually or in person at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne. This year's topic is "Each Information Management Professional Will Lead In The Future."
On May 23 and 25, join the free virtual workshop “A Tale of Two Archives: Digital Records Management in Oregon and Wyoming.” In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Wyoming State Archives digital archives program, Wyoming is collaborating with the Oregon State Archives to bring you a digital records management workshop for all skill levels.
Lastly, the “Photographic and Audiovisual Materials Identification and Care” workshop, led by John Waggener, university archivist and historian, will be held in person at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center in Laramie on June 22. This workshop will familiarize attendees with the many types of photographic and audiovisual formats there are – from daguerreotypes and tintypes, and from glass plate negatives to 20th century prints and negatives, from VHS to cassette tapes and much more. This workshop is free, but limited to 30 participants.
For more information, contact Sara Davis, WY SHRAB coordinator and State Archivist, at 307-777-7826, or visit bit.ly/3KkRnfu.