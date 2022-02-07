...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
This includes Vedauwoo, Buford and Horse Creek.
* WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Wyoming State Historical Society seeks awards nominations
WHEATLAND – The Wyoming State Historical Society and its federation of statewide chapters seeks nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2021.
With a deadline of April 30, it is not too early for county chapters, individuals and society members to think about submitting nominations.
The awards are divided into seven main category groups and include: Publication Awards; Audio and/or Video Documentary Awards; Fine Arts Award; Youth Awards; Special Awards (such as Outstanding Wyoming Teacher of the Year); Memorial Awards, and Preservation Awards. Nominees might include young historians, someone who has restored old photographs or documents, written books significant to Wyoming history, restored a historic wagon, social media and more.
For specific information about each category, review the Awards Manual at www.wyshs.org or email linda@wyshs.org to receive a hard copy. Most nominations can be received by the committee in hard copy format, but the exception is the two preservation awards, which must be submitted electronically.