WHEATLAND – The Wyoming State Historical Society and its federation of statewide chapters seeks nominations of individuals and organizations that have done outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history in 2021.

With a deadline of April 30, it is not too early for county chapters, individuals and society members to think about submitting nominations.

The awards are divided into seven main category groups and include: Publication Awards; Audio and/or Video Documentary Awards; Fine Arts Award; Youth Awards; Special Awards (such as Outstanding Wyoming Teacher of the Year); Memorial Awards, and Preservation Awards. Nominees might include young historians, someone who has restored old photographs or documents, written books significant to Wyoming history, restored a historic wagon, social media and more.

For specific information about each category, review the Awards Manual at www.wyshs.org or email linda@wyshs.org to receive a hard copy. Most nominations can be received by the committee in hard copy format, but the exception is the two preservation awards, which must be submitted electronically.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus