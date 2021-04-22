CHEYENNE – For the past 67 years the Wyoming State Historical Society, a nonprofit, membership-driven educational organization, has sponsored an annual trek to areas of interest around the state.
The trek is an opportunity for participants to enjoy a well-organized activity without expending a lot of personal effort, according to a news release.
Historical Society President Leslie Waggener said, “Enjoying a trek to all corners of Wyoming is an excellent way to learn about the state’s history, and the best part is that someone else does all the planning.”
The 67th annual Wyoming State Historical Society Trek will be hosted by the Crook County Historical Society the weekend of June 4.
The agricultural, industrial, military and Native American history of the area will be featured, with visits to Sundance, Devils Tower, Hulett, Aladdin and Moorcroft, and an exclusive tour of the all-new Old Stoney Museum and Cultural Arts Center. Participants will travel via bus to these and other sites. To learn more about the overall history of Crook County, there are several articles on the Society’s online encyclopedia, www.wyohistory.org.
Registration includes entrance fees, transportation and most meals. The event is open to everyone and promises to give attendees a behind-the-scenes look at some of the area’s unique history.
For more information, or to register, contact Barbara Byrne at byrnco@rangeweb.net or 307-283-3535, or email Society headquarters at linda@wyshs.org. Registration forms can also be downloaded at www.wyshs.org, and are due no later than May 15.