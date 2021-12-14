...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Wyoming State Library marks its 150th anniversary Thursday
CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Wyoming State Library will mark 150 years of providing quality library services to the residents of Wyoming.
In 1871, the Second Territorial Legislature approved legislation creating the Wyoming Territorial Library with the “charge and custody of all books, maps, papers, charts, engravings, paintings and all other things properly belonging to the library, or directed to be deposited therein, and shall also keep a regular file of all newspapers published in the territory which shall be donated thereto.” On Dec. 16 of that year, Gov. John A. Campbell signed into law the creation of the Territorial Library, now the Wyoming State Library.
Today, the Wyoming State Library is charged by statute to serve as the state documents depository, to receive and manage federal funds intended for libraries, and to extend and develop library services throughout Wyoming.
The library maintains a collection of items that date back to territorial days and has managed federal library funds for statewide benefit for 60 years. Support for libraries now includes consulting services and a money-saving central acquisitions program. In the late 1900s, the State Library developed and implemented the statewide WYLDCat shared library catalog and added electronic resources available to everyone in Wyoming. More recent is the addition of e-books, e-audiobooks and more that make reading materials available anytime, anywhere.
“When your history spans a century and a half, you certainly see some things change,” Jamie Markus, Wyoming State Librarian, said in a news release. “We’ve adjusted our mission over the years, but what hasn’t changed is our dedication to serving the people of Wyoming. We’re proud of our achievements, and we look forward to the next 150 years.”
Learn more about the Wyoming State Library and its services at library.wyo.gov, and find statewide electronic resources at GoWYLD.net.