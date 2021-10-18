CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Library Association recently named the Wyoming State Library its Outstanding Library for 2021.
This annual award recognizes an exemplary library for a significant special project completed within the last two years. The award was announced during the library association’s virtual conference, held Oct. 7-8.
In her nomination letter, Natrona County Library Executive Director Lisa Scroggins wrote, “While the WSL staff is always committed to providing resources and assistance to Wyoming libraries, never have they shined as brightly with their responsiveness as they did during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We’re grateful and honored for this recognition from our library community,” said Wyoming State Librarian Jamie Markus. “We have exceptional staff at the State Library, and we’re proud to support our colleagues in local libraries and the extraordinary work they do serving their communities.”
The WSL serves as the state’s government documents depository, administers federal library funds, and is responsible for the extension and development of libraries across the state. Among its many functions, the WSL manages the statewide library catalog used by every Wyoming public and community college library and the popular GoWYLD.net suite of online resources.
The Wyoming State Library is a division of the State of Wyoming Department of Administration and Information. The library has been in existence since 1871, first established as the Wyoming Territorial Library. Learn more about the WSL at library.wyo.gov.