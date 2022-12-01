CHEYENNE – Join the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, for a Family Day dedicated to outer space.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are invited to enjoy games, activities, crafts and learning opportunities for all ages. With partners from University of Wyoming physics and astronomy departments, as well as the NASA Space Grant Consortium, participants will learn all about the mysteries of the universe.


