...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County,
Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Platte
County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming State Museum Family Day program explores outer space
CHEYENNE – Join the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, for a Family Day dedicated to outer space.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are invited to enjoy games, activities, crafts and learning opportunities for all ages. With partners from University of Wyoming physics and astronomy departments, as well as the NASA Space Grant Consortium, participants will learn all about the mysteries of the universe.
Peer into a telescope to see what the sun looks like up close, make your own straw rocket, see real meteorites, learn about moon phases and discover how UW scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to study other galaxies.
Crafts and activities include pinwheels and constellation shadow boxes, a Moon Rock Relay Race and a flashlight hide-and-seek game. Barrett Creek Coffee, a new local coffee trailer, will be at the museum selling hot beverages and snacks.
This event is free for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link at wyomuseum.wyo.gov/familydays, or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.
Family Days are sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, Colorado. Events are always free and open to everyone because of their support.
The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.