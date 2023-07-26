CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum is accepting registrations for another round of its Digital Skills Course for Seniors.
This session is for Apple users (iPhones and iPads). Another course for Android users may be available in the fall.
Digital Skills for Seniors is a free eight-week course that the museum hosts on a semi-annual basis. Since beginning the program in 2021, 95 students between the ages of 62 and 94 have completed the course. Feedback from participants has been incredibly positive, with nearly all students coming away with increased comfort using their devices and the apps available on them.
The course gradually introduces digital skills that older adults can apply to their everyday lives, such as accessing the internet, utilizing tools like the flashlight and magnifying glass, connecting with friends and family on social media, and more. Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.
This summer's course begins Aug. 2 and ends Sept. 20. The class meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the Wyoming State Museum, 2301 Central Ave. It is highly recommended that students attend all eight classes, but instructors can help students get caught up if they miss a day.
To register, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message, including your name and phone number. Space is extremely limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Android users interested in a possible future course can join a waitlist by calling the same number, leaving their contact information, and a clarification that they're interested in a possible Android-focused course.
This program is offered in collaboration with Wyoming Relay, a state program that offers no-cost services for people who have a hearing loss or speech disability. Spectrum and AARP Wyoming have also been key partners.
