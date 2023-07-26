Digital skills for seniors

The Wyoming State Museum said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive for its Digital Skills for Seniors course. 

 Wyoming State Museum

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum is accepting registrations for another round of its Digital Skills Course for Seniors.

This session is for Apple users (iPhones and iPads). Another course for Android users may be available in the fall.

