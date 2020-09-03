CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum recently received a grant from the Colorado Wyoming Association of Museums to fund the purchase of storage cabinet drawers.
This museum-quality equipment was needed, particularly, to house a collection of 349 Western folk-art miniature carvings created by Earl Newell of Sheridan, according to a press release from the museum.
The museum has also undertaken a large project to catalog, clean, temporarily exhibit and provide safe long-term storage for Newell’s carvings.
Newell had a lifelong fascination with the American West. In the 1920s, he became ill and lost his ability to walk, which is when he began to create miniature wooden carvings of historic buildings, wagons, people and animals representing traditional ways of life in Wyoming.