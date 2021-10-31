...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with locally heavy bands of snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts expected. A light glaze of ice likely.
* WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff,
Sidney and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavy banded snow possible late
this afternoon through tonight. Residents and travelers should
be prepared for sudden drops in visibilities down to one quarter
mile and slick snow-covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow or freezing
drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery
roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
Wyoming State Museum to celebrate Dia de los Muertos Family Days program
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum’s annual Día de los Muertos Family Days program will be held Saturday, Nov. 6.
Families are invited to visit the museum anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to explore the cultural traditions and folk art of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
During their visit, participants will celebrate the holiday as they decorate sugar skulls, make tissue paper marigolds and papel picado, view examples of altars, and enjoy traditional music and dancing by Las Angelitas Unidas y Los Rayos del Sol.
Día de los Muertos is a day dedicated to remembering those who have departed. As opposed to Halloween, it is a day of celebration filled with rich cultural traditions and colorful folk arts. Celebrating these traditions and arts is a way for residents to explore the cultures that are a part of Wyoming’s past and present.
Family Days is a free program held the first Saturday of the month at the Wyoming State Museum that provides children and their families with fun and educational opportunities to explore Wyoming’s natural and cultural resources. Each month’s program has a different theme, and activities are geared toward children and their families.
The Wyoming State Museum is located at 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission to the museum and all of its education programming is free.