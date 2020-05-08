CHEYENNE – In order to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines, Wyoming State Parks has temporarily closed camping to nonresidents.
All existing 2020 reservations for out-of-state visitors will be canceled, and all charges will be refunded as soon as possible.
Wyoming State Parks will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and when deemed appropriate by the governor and state health officer, a plan will be developed to reopen camping to nonresidents. The camping situation in neighboring states will also factor into when camping might open in Wyoming to nonresidents.
For the most current information, go online to wyoparks.wyo.gov or the Wyoming State Parks Facebook page.