...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Kimball County. In Wyoming, North Laramie
Range, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East
Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South
Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Wyoming State Parks named finalist for NRPA Gold Medal Award
CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Gold Medal Award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.
This recognition is bestowed upon exceptional park systems across the nation that demonstrate excellence in providing outstanding recreational experiences and maintaining high standards of park management and innovation. The NRPA Gold Medal Award is considered the highest honor in the field of park and recreation management.
The winner will be announced at the NRPA Annual Conference in Dallas this October.
Dave Glenn, acting director of Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources, expressed his gratitude for the nomination, saying, "Being named a finalist for the NRPA Gold Medal Award is a tremendous honor for Wyoming State Parks. ... This recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of our staff and partners who strive every day to make our parks extraordinary."
For more information about Wyoming State Parks and its offerings, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.