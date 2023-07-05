CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Gold Medal Award from the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association.

This recognition is bestowed upon exceptional park systems across the nation that demonstrate excellence in providing outstanding recreational experiences and maintaining high standards of park management and innovation. The NRPA Gold Medal Award is considered the highest honor in the field of park and recreation management. 

