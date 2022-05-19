CHEYENNE – For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is joining with state and federal partners to sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”

The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands, including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.

Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.

As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.

For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus