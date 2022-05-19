...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Wyoming. This
includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Wyoming State Parks offers free passes for students and family
CHEYENNE – For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is joining with state and federal partners to sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass that grants the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands, including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth graders, as well as parents and educators, can get passes by visiting the program’s website at www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.