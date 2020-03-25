CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s state parks will remain open for the time being, according to a Tuesday press release.
With plenty of wide-open spaces, individuals and families can explore on their own or establish a safe distance between themselves and others. The benefit of fresh Wyoming air comes as an added bonus.
While state parks remain open, indoor spaces – including visitor centers, headquarters and retail locations – are closed to visitors. As a result of the continuing concern of the spread of the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended increased social distancing; therefore, park staff and visitors are asked to limit group sizes to less than 10 and for people to stay a minimum of six feet apart.
Additionally, park staff and visitors are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines for hand washing, sanitizing and hygiene.
With schools, libraries, child care centers and community centers closed, a healthy alternative to spending time in front of the TV is to head outdoors.
“Time spent outside can be soothing and calming,” Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails Deputy Director Nick Neylon said in a statement. “Without the constant bombardment of news alerts and headlines, we get a chance to catch our breath and find some peace in nature.”
Wyoming state parks provide a safe and relaxing environment at locations throughout the Cowboy State, many of them less than an hour from Cheyenne, Casper, Cody, Gillette, Lander, Evanston, Wheatland or Thermopolis. To find the location of the Wyoming State Park nearest you, visit wyoparks.wyo.gov.