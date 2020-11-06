CHEYENNE – As part of the Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails “Parks for Patriots” programming, which honors military veterans, day-use/entrance fees will be waived Nov. 11 for military veterans.
All veterans with proof of their veteran status (ID card, letter from VA, etc.) can enter any Wyoming State Park and/or historic site free of charge that day. This applies to day-use fees only. All other fees, such as overnight camping, must still be paid.
This promotion is only in effect during Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
Veterans eligible for the free entrance are defined as: a person who served in active military, naval or air service and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. This does not include active-duty military personnel.
For more information, call Wyoming State Parks at 307-777-6323.