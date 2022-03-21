CHEYENNE – Sen. Tom James, R-Green River, has announced that he is seeking re-election to the state Legislature.
According to James, the three key components of his campaign platform are transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility. He said that the reason why he is running for re-election is because he enjoys being active in fighting for people's rights.
“There is also a lot of work that needs to be done. The government is nowhere near as transparent as it should be, and the accountability is almost non-existent,” James said.
“The wasteful spending that goes on is atrocious," he said. "These issues need continuous attention.”
The lawmaker also made reference to the just-completed legislative budget session. During that session, James was among a few Wyoming lawmakers who faced allegations of uncivil behavior and not following the Legislature's rules of decorum.
“After this last session, it was noticeably clear, true conservatives with the best interest of the people are crucial to the future of Wyoming. My record shows I kept my word of practicing servant leadership,” James said. “My voting record proves I have the people’s interest in my heart.”
Should he win another term in the Legislature, James said that he has certain goals:
“I hope to get my ‘Government waste, fraud, abuse and whistle-blower protection’ bill passed, as well as my other bill I have been working on, ‘Public records — state archives.’ This bill would give the people the ability to have access to all public records from the State Archives and on the internet."
Senate File 50 was the whistleblower protection legislation sponsored by James this past session. The proposal died in the House of Representatives in the final days of lawmakers' 20-day budget session. SF 50 had passed 29-1 on third reading in the Senate.
Should he win his upcoming race, James also said that “I am also going to be looking at repealing some laws, as well. I don’t have any picked out as of yet.”
During the 2022 Legislature, James was said to have been removed from a caucus meeting because he refused to put his phone away.
On Monday, James did not respond to an email and phone inquiries requesting comment about those allegations and information about his campaign.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.