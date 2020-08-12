CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association, Wyoming’s oldest trade association, has endorsed the reelection of Liz Cheney for Wyoming’s U.S. House seat.
The endorsement comes at a time when the state’s ranching industry is facing unprecedented challenges from unfavorable market conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
In announcing the endorsement, WSGA Executive Vice President Jim Magagna stated, “Over the past four years, Congresswoman Cheney has been a champion for many of the challenges that our industry faces in Wyoming. She has been committed to restoring the opportunity for states to lead in the management of our natural resources, including resisting the establishment of federal wildlife corridors and returning the management of recovered populations of wolves and grizzly bears to our wildlife managers. Liz has led efforts to bring greater flexibility to our federal grazing permits.”
Recognizing the need to broaden the opportunities to market Wyoming’s beef and lamb, Cheney recently introduced the “Expanding Markets for State-Inspected Meat Processors Act of 2020.” Just this week, she took the step, unpopular with many, of opposing the Great American Outdoors Act because she recognized that, while it contained funding that would benefit Wyoming’s national parks, it opened wider the door to federal acquisition of more land in Wyoming, according to the release.