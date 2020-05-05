CHEYENNE – In response to COVID-19 impacts, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has rescheduled the 2020 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show for Aug. 26-28 at the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs.
The convention was originally scheduled for June 10-12.
The WSGA has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom and cultural interests. This convention focuses on education and networking for industry members across the state, with discussions on agricultural and environmental issues. This event will bring together a variety of organizations, industry supporters and WSGA membership to share ideas and build camaraderie.
The WSGA is currently accepting trade show applications and sponsorships. Attendee registration will be available in upcoming months. Find more information online at www.wysga.org or contact the WSGA office at 307-638-3942.