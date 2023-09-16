DENVER – The Daniels Fund has opened applications for the Daniels Scholarship Program, providing a "life-changing opportunity for students looking to pursue their higher education dreams," according to a news release.

Wyoming high school seniors are encouraged to apply to become a 2024 Daniels Scholar at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST Oct. 15.

