CHEYENNE – A dozen Wyoming students from across the state were recognized for their artwork in Cheyenne on June 11 by Gov. Mark Gordon. The celebration acknowledged their achievement in art and excellence in interpreting agriculture and natural resource concepts.
Each year Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom encourages 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students to submit a hand drawn bookmark for the program. This year WAIC received over 1,600 entries, from students across Wyoming. The winning artworks are selected by a panel of judges, and a People’s Choice Award is given to the bookmark that received the most votes during National Agriculture Week.
The students’ artwork is published and distributed around the state. For copies of the bookmarks or information about the program, contact WAIC at www.wyaitc.org or at 307-369-1749.