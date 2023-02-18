...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Carbon County, South Laramie Range
Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has led Wyoming into a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the new revision of the “waters of the U.S.,” or WOTUS, rule.
Wyoming is part of a 24-state coalition arguing that the rule is overly broad and an example of federal agency overreach. The new definition will subject additional Wyoming water features – including those on private land – to federal regulation.
The lawsuit follows a joint letter to the president last month signed by 25 Republican governors calling on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the rule while the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case related to the Clean Water Act, Sackett v. EPA. The letter notes that the revised rule creates uncertainty for rural communities and hampers the ability of states to give clarity and consistency to businesses, farms and individuals regarding the regulatory framework for water.
“It remains frustrating and deeply disturbing that the EPA and Corps continue to ignore the voices of the states and their on-the-ground expertise when crafting this rule, which impacts the lives and livelihoods of so many Wyoming residents,” Gordon said in a news release.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota.