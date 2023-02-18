CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has led Wyoming into a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over the new revision of the “waters of the U.S.,” or WOTUS, rule.

Wyoming is part of a 24-state coalition arguing that the rule is overly broad and an example of federal agency overreach. The new definition will subject additional Wyoming water features – including those on private land – to federal regulation.

